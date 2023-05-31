© 2023 KPCW

Park City

Deer Valley opening for summer June 23, expanding twilight lift hours

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM MDT
Deer Valley from the top of Empire
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Deer Valley from the top of Empire

Deer Valley has announced the lifts will begin running for the summer on June 23.

Three Deer Valley chairlifts will be open this summer: Sterling Express, Homestake Express and Silver Lake Express from the base.

They’ll run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, June 23 to Sept. 4. After that, chairlifts will run Friday through Sunday until Sept. 24.

The resort will be building new trails this year. Bald Eagle Mountain will get a new intermediate jump-and-flow trail, a new expert flow trail and one new hikers-only trail.

The easy flow trail Ripple, which Deer Valley partially built last year, will open from top to bottom.

On June 27, Deer Valley will bring back evening lift hours for the Twilight Ride Series.

Twilight riding will expand from one to two nights a week. Between June 27 and Aug. 17, lifts will run 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Another new addition will be weekend cooking classes at the Deer Valley Creative Academy. The schedule of classes, which start in July for $35 to $75 per person, has not been announced yet.

The resort has finalized the Deer Valley Music Festival and Deer Valley Concert Series schedules.

Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
