Physics teacher Matt Nagie enters race for Park City Council

Nagie grew up in the Snyderville Basin, studied civil engineering at the University of Utah, and has lived in affordable housing in Old Town for the past three years.

When not teaching physics, he can be found coaching Park City High’s track and cross country teams.

Additionally, he’s a member of the committee giving feedback on the city-owned land in Bonanza Park that has been envisioned as an arts and culture district.

Nagie said housing and transportation are the two pillars of his campaign.

“Since I was a high school student, I started to notice the pattern, which is students graduating from Park City High School and leaving this community and immediately facing difficulty at the prospect of coming back to their hometown. That’s something that I dealt with personally,” Nagie said. “And I think that it’s just a constant, pervasive, acute need for something to change regarding development of housing.”

He said his experience living in affordable housing and his younger age would provide the council with a unique perspective. Nagie added that he’s eager to take part in discussions about funding local child care.

Before teaching, he briefly spent time working as a transportation consultant.

“I think we have a parking problem. I think that we have a lack of convenient transit problem. I think that we have opportunities to investigate winter mobility improvements regarding not just transit, but also walkability,” he said. “I think transit is the medium and long-term solution that just needs constant investment, and discussion and investigation.”

He said he’d like to be involved in completing implementation of the bus rapid transit project in the works for state Route 224.

Nagie also described himself as a patient person with long-term goals who doesn’t get hung up on the little things.

Nagie is one of nine candidates vying for the three open seats on the Park City Council.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox issued a set of proclamations Wednesday, moving statewide primary elections to Sept. 5.

During that primary vote, the number of council candidates will be cut down to six.