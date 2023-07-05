Thousands crowd Park City area buses for July Fourth festivities

Park City Transit recorded 8,360 riders July 4, that’s 3.5 times more than a normal Tuesday.

296 riders boarded at the Richardson Flat Park and Ride, and 562 boarded at Park City High School over the course of the day.

The bump in ridership delayed some passengers, including Maura McKendrick who told KPCW she and her family waited at the Canyons Village Transit Hub longer than anticipated.

She said they arrived about 10 minutes after 10 a.m. and got a bus around 10:45 a.m., 15 minutes before the Fourth of July parade began. There were still some revelers in line when they left.

Canyons is serviced by PC Transit’s 10 White Express and High Valley Transit’s 101, each scheduled every 15 minutes, and McKendrick said the buses were rolling in close to capacity, taking on only a few passengers at a time.

When buses arrived, she noticed some riders had wagons, coolers and chairs with them that took up extra space but are allowed on buses.

McKendrick did say she and her family enjoy using Park City and High Valley Transit’s free services.

“A lot of the people that were coming in line were not local,” she said. “They were staying for the weekend; they were coming from the activities at the base area of Canyons or one of the lodging properties.”

She said she thought they may not have known buses would get so crowded.

PC Transit said July Fourth ridership was higher than at Park Silly Sunday Market. On Sunday, June 25, about 5,700 riders boarded its buses.

In anticipation of the spike in ridership July 4, PC Transit upped the frequency of the 2 Green and 6 Silver buses from 30 to 15 minutes and 40 to 10 minutes, respectively. Those buses serve Park Meadows and the Richardson Flat Park and Ride. PC Transit also had two additional buses on call with extra drivers.

High Valley Transit said it did not adjust its routes Tuesday, but McKendrick said a driver told her buses were being rerouted to Canyons because of the line.

She also said some people hopped on Summit Bike Share instead.

After arriving late to this year’s Fourth of July parade, McKendrick has a simple recommendation to would-be bus riders on busy days.

“Just go early,” she said.

High Valley Transit is still processing its data from July 4, which will be added to this report.