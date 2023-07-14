Locals fawn over moose triplets in Jeremy Ranch

Photos and videos across social media show a moose family hanging out in shady backyards, walking along the street and on the golf course.

Seeing moose in local backyards comes with the territory, but this moose in particular is special. She has triplets.

Central Region Outreach Manager from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Scott Root said it is extremely unusual to see triplets.

“It's really, I think, exciting that we have that in Park City," he said. "But it's also triple the danger, so to speak. Because you got three calves and if people get close to any of them. You could have mom get aggressive very quickly.”

A video posted to NextDoor shows the cow moose attacking a flagstick on the second green. She pushes her calves behind her before going after the flag. Thankfully, this is the only reported sign of aggression so far.

DNR is not tracking the moose right now but if the cow does become aggressive, the family may have to be relocated.

If you do encounter a moose, Root advises to keep your distance.

“Sometimes we're hiking and we come around the corner, by the river and boom, there is a cow most with her calf," he said. "Then you're like, ‘Oh boy, this is not good. What do I do?’ And what I like to tell people to do is immediately notice something, back away slowly with the most let her know ‘Hey, sorry, backing away.’ But while you're doing that you look for a tree year, that thick bush or something a big boulder that you can try to put between you and that cow moose, if she starts coming after you.”

He also recommends hikers carry bear spray as a last resort.

“Moose are faster than the fastest human being that's alive," he said. "So just know that they can run in a second and catch up to you. So just be careful.”

Moose are drawn to lush green vegetation and water. Root says it’s not uncommon to find a moose sitting on your sprinkler head.

To report a moose in your area, call local law enforcement or the DNR office.

For more information on how to interact, or not interact, with the local wildlife, visit wildawareutah.org