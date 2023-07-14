Transit to Trails program returns for the summer

Shuttles leave from the parking lot at the corner of Bonanza Drive and Munchkin Road and stop at the Mid-Mountain, Bonanza Flat and Bloods Lake trailheads.

Those trailheads have limited parking.

Since the shuttle service launched in 2021, it’s proven popular. 2022 saw a more than 150% increase in ridership.

“What we found is that it worked really well last time,” Utah Open Lands Executive Director Wendy Fisher said. “It was well-loved by so many people.”

Utah Open Lands partners with Park City Municipal Corporation and the Central Wasatch Commission to fund the service. The Park City-based transportation company ProTrans will provide the shuttles this year.

The service runs every week Thursday to Sunday from July through October.

Right now, the pickup times on Thursday and Friday are 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Those times will shift 30 minutes earlier every month as the days get shorter.

Saturday and Sunday pickup times won’t change. Weekend shuttles run at the top of every hour from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The service is free, but reservations are required. Walk-ups are only accepted if there are no-shows.

Transit to Trails is mountain bike- and dog-friendly. It recommends arriving 5-10 minutes early, and if trail-goers need a return trip, they can arrange one with their shuttle driver.

Visit protransparkcity.com/trails to reserve a spot.