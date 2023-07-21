Park City Leadership Class 30 applications now open

After three decades of organizing Leadership Park City, founder Myles Rademan has decided it's time to pass the torch.

“I like round numbers, 30 sounds like a good year to stop,” Rademan said. “I feel good, I could continue I guess, no one’s pushing me out. But, you go to the supermarket - I’ve used this analogy - and you pick up a package and it says sell by date. And I think I looked at that and said maybe it’s time for someone else, new energy.”

Rademan said a selection committee will pick the program’s next director by March 2024.

Leadership Park City is a yearlong program, with 10 individual sessions, most of which last around 6 hours. They include lectures, group discussions, and field trips.

“When you apply, look at the agenda for the whole year; we have all the dates listed,” Rademan said. “You have to really say that you’re going to come to everything. That’s the commitment we expect, because the class itself is so important.”

The leadership class goes on a city tour each summer. Rademan said next year’s trip hasn’t been finalized yet. Class 29 traveled to Estes Park and Fort Collins in Colorado.

The city typically receives around 100 applications. A maximum of 35 people are selected for each class. Adults living or working in the greater Park City, Summit and Wasatch County areas are eligible to apply.

Applications are due Aug. 5 by 5 p.m. A link to the application can be found here.