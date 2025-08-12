Wanship I-80 eastbound lane closed until crews repair paint-covered road

UDOT spokesperson Kylar Sharp said crews kept the large spill from affecting any water systems.

“There was no environmental impact,” he said. “I talked to our safety manager and she let us know that there was none. We got really lucky on this one.”

Sharp said the cleanup will take longer than expected because the top layer of the highway will have to be milled – or scraped away – to remove the paint.

“We had our materials expert go out there, and it sounds like we're going to rotomill,” Sharp said. “So we're going to take an inch of that asphalt off and then repave it.”

🚧 Lane Closure Update 🚧



📍I-80 EB MP 157 (east of Wanship)

Crews have improved traffic control and have determined the road will need to be milled to remove the paint, which will be a longer project. Right lane remains open.



⏰ No ETO for left lane — UDOT Wasatch Back (@wasatchbackudot) August 12, 2025

The repairs will take at least a few more days. Until then, the eastbound left lane will remain closed.

Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Cameron Roden asked drivers to slow down until the road reopens.

“We encourage people to just use caution as they're in the area, because there will be people out there working,” Roden said.

The driver of the truck carrying the paint had minor injuries but no one had to go to the hospital.