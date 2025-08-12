© 2025 KPCW

Man killed in Heber crash after going through stop sign

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 12, 2025 at 4:23 PM MDT
The driver ran a stop sign on 400 South when another driver traveling on 500 East struck the driver's side door.
Google Maps
The driver ran a stop sign on 400 South when another driver traveling on 500 East struck the driver's side door.

A 60-year-old man has died after a crash at 400 South and 500 East in Heber Monday afternoon.

Heber Police Sgt. Josh Weishar said the man went through the stop sign at the downtown intersection and was hit by another driver.

“The vehicle heading eastbound failed to stop at the stop sign, and the vehicle heading southbound struck that vehicle in the driver's side door,” he said. “The driver of that vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transferred to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The other driver was checked for injuries at the scene and released.

Officers have not released the identities of those involved.

The 100 deadliest days on Utah roads run from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Since Jan. 1, about 150 people have died in crashes on Utah roads this year.
