Park Record editor departing as paper looks to become non-profit

Robert Meyerowitz will be departing as editor of the Park Record at the end of August, according to newspaper owner Tatiana Prince.

Prince told KPCW Meyerowitz has been a terrific steward of the paper over the last year. He joined the paper last fall after most recently editing opinion pages for two publications in Cortez, Colorado.

Prince added that the paper has begun conversations with potential new editors and hopes to have someone in place by the end of the month.

She said they’re looking for someone who can be a long-term member of the local community, in addition to leading the paper’s transition to a non-profit and expanding coverage to broader Summit and Wasatch counties.

Meyerowitz didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Park Record has made several new hires in recent months, including a new Wasatch County beat reporter and sports editor. The paper saw the departure of two columnists, including longtime writer Teri Orr, during Meyerowitz’s tenure.

The moves come after Tatiana Prince, and her husband Matthew, purchased the paper in March from West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers. The couple lives in Old Town.

Matthew is the co-founder and CEO of cloud services provider Cloudflare, and is considered to be the second wealthiest person in Utah. His net worth is around $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.

The Park Record has been continuously published since 1880.