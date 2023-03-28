Park City billionaire purchases Park Record newspaper

Prince co-founded and is the CEO of Cloudflare, an internet infrastructure and cybersecurity company that went public in 2019. According to Forbes, his net worth is roughly $2.3 billion. He’s considered the wealthiest man in Utah.

Prince recently made headlines when he was accused by Park City Municipal of inserting language into a state bill that would override local land use code in order to expand his home on Treasure Hill. Legislators voted down the language related to his home renovation plans.

In a press release Tuesday morning, the Princes said he and his wife plan to convert the paper into a non-profit organization or public benefit corporation.

Co-owner of Ogden Newspapers Cameron Nutting Williams said the company only considered selling to a family with deep roots and a commitment to Park City.

Ogden bought the Park Record from Swift Communications in 2021. The Princes’ purchase returns the paper to local ownership for the first time since 2005, when it was partly owned by Peter Bernhard, brother of longtime publisher Andy Bernard.

The Park Record has been continuously published since 1880. The Princes said they hope to make print copies freely available, while focusing on the paper’s online presence.

Park Record editor Robert Meyerowitz said he plans to stay on and is meeting with the Princes Tuesday morning.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Park Record publisher Valerie Spung did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story