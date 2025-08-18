Youth Sports Alliance expands afterschool programs to the Wasatch Front

YSA Executive Director Emily Fisher met with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she went to last year’s summer Olympics in Paris. YSA Program Director Heather Sims said with the mayor’s encouragement, they’re launching their afterschool programs in four of the Salt Lake district’s Title 1 schools.

Title 1 schools are those that get federal funding due to higher percentages of students who are considered at-risk, either because they fail to meet state academic standards or come from low-income families, often identified by those using free or reduced lunch programs.

“Our programs start there in September, but we have already a program up at Solitude with some downhill mountain biking,” Sims said on the KPCW “Local News Hour” Monday, Aug. 18. “We have a skateboarding program at the fairgrounds, and we have a fencing organization that really wants to be a part of that program down there. So, we're very excited, and now we have programs open to students in Summit, Wasatch and Salt Lake County. So, anybody that would like to join our programs, even if they are homeschooled.”

The new program will include a mix of mountain biking this fall, and come winter, introductory sports such as cross-country and downhill skiing. Transportation and gear support for participating students are also provided.

YSA’s signature Get Out & Play and ACTiV8 programs, which focus on building confidence and skills through physical activity, will form the backbone of the new offerings.

Director Emily Fisher said she hopes to increase YSA’s popular programs statewide.

“We really feel like we do have a model that's plug and play, and we've had great support to expand that to other areas,” Fisher said. “We've hired a Salt Lake City program manager and have some other resources that we're using to expand. And we're just excited to get as many kids out and active and using all of the things that make our state unique, and get kids involved and off their screens and doing something fun, making friends.”

Registration for both programs is underway. Get Out & Play is for first through fifth graders and Activ8 is for students in grades six through 12.

Need based scholarships for those athletes training with YSA member teams as well as for those who participate in the afterschool programs are available.

Sims said the programs can’t run without parent volunteers and chaperones who in turn receive a significant discount.