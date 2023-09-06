Park City cyclist completes 15th Point 2 Point race

Since the Point 2 Point race started in 2009, Parkite Sam Sweetser has lined up at every start and crossed every finish line. It’s not that amazing until you realize this is one of the most difficult amateur mountain bike races out there. Racers ride 75 miles on mostly single track, climbing more than 10,000 vertical feet. It’s not for rookies.

While Sweetser isn’t the only one to have registered for all 15 competitions, he is the only one to finish all of them. Why does he do it?

“Because I love to ride my bike,” he said. “The Point 2 Point is - it's an amazing event and showcases the amazing trail system we have here in Park City. It's just a great community event. It's so fun to see all the different people out there doing it. You can't really beat riding around all day on Park City single track.”

Saturday’s race, he says, was one of the best on record, a bit on the cool side with the trails in perfect condition.

“The weather plays such a huge factor in the race,” Sweetser said. “With all the rain we've had all summer, the trail conditions are just as good as they get. When the weather is like super-hot, like it was last year, it's tough and it's mental. It's a lot more mentally tough when it's hot. And the trails, are more beat up, it's rougher, it just beats up your body a little bit more. And now this year was just, I mean, it was amazing. I couldn't really ask for a better day to race bikes.”

Sweetser finished in fifth place this year, with those in front of him seven to 14 years younger than him. Not having any mechanical problems or crashes during the day, he says is critical. But it’s experience that really counts.

“I think I have an advantage because I know the trails really well,” he said. “I kind of know what's coming and you know, like on the climb, how hard the climb is or like how long it's gonna last. I have enough experience to know that like, there are parts of the races where you're going to feel terrible and probably ask yourself, ‘Why did you sign up for this?’ And then you'll kind of get through that bad spot, and you'll feel good again. So, the experience definitely helps me try to keep up with some of those fast young guns.”

Sweetser doesn’t follow a training schedule. With 3-year-old twins, he just tries to ride as much as he can.

When registration opens for the popular race, it sells out in minutes. Given his long-term tenacity, the race organizer now holds a spot open for Sweetser. But that wasn’t always the case.

“I do remember during one of the first ones, I have this fond memory of sitting in an econ. class because it was like a 6 p.m. class or something. And I have my laptop open with my credit card, because registration opens at 7 p.m. or something. My teacher is like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I'm like, ‘I got to sign up for this race. I can't miss this one.’”

Sweetser’s goal has been to finish in the top 10, which he’s managed to do, even competing against a field of full-time pros. His best finish was third place. He plans to race Point 2 Point as long as he’s able – and hopefully his kids can join him one day.