Park City Recreation hosts annual cardboard boat race

A ship dubbed “The Grey Pearl” emerged the winner at Park City Recreation’s 4th annual Cardboard Boat Race Saturday, Sept. 9.

The rules of the race are simple: create a boat made of cardboard and duct tape, and find a team of up to three people to paddle across the pool. Ship captains can range in age from 5 to 15.

Boats arrived in all shapes and sizes. One was decorated to look like a unicorn, another like a pirate ship and a shark even entered the race.

After multiple heats, The Grey Pearl, captained by Park City’s own Owen, Clark and Davis Pitkin made it to the end.

Park City Recreation Coordinator Spencer Madanay started the cardboard boat race in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was a way to get people outside while still being safe.

The event’s success led Madanay and Park City Recreation to create a winter version of the event.

The first-ever Cardboard Sled Derby was last winter on the sled hill outside the Park City Ice Arena.

Park City Recreation is planning the winter event for 2024 with registration slated to open in January.