© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Ability Center CEO leaving

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM MDT
Dan Glasser was brought on as the National Ability Center's CEO in early 2021.
Dan Glasser
Dan Glasser was brought on as the National Ability Center's CEO in early 2021.

Dan Glasser, the CEO of the National Ability Center, is parting ways with the organization.

The departure comes days before the National Ability Center hosts a grand opening for its new McGrath Mountain Center at the base of Park City Mountain.

Glasser moved to Park City in 2020 and became the NAC’s CEO in March 2021. He led the organization’s final fundraising efforts for the new mountain center and spoke at a groundbreaking event last year.

Circumstances around Glasser’s departure are unclear at this time.

Tags
Park City National Ability Center
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta