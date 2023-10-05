National Ability Center CEO leaving
Dan Glasser, the CEO of the National Ability Center, is parting ways with the organization.
The departure comes days before the National Ability Center hosts a grand opening for its new McGrath Mountain Center at the base of Park City Mountain.
Glasser moved to Park City in 2020 and became the NAC’s CEO in March 2021. He led the organization’s final fundraising efforts for the new mountain center and spoke at a groundbreaking event last year.
Circumstances around Glasser’s departure are unclear at this time.