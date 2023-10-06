Park City Police host cornhole at City Park

It’s the second-annual “Triple C:” Community, Cops and Cornhole.

The games are just for fun, not a formal competition. But, there will be prizes and refreshments.

It’s happening Saturday at 11 a.m. at the City Park South Complex at 1354 Park Avenue, next to the skate park. Registration is at 10 a.m.

The police department hosts the event in partnership with Faith and Blue, a national interfaith organization intended to connect police with neighborhoods.