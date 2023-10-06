© 2023 KPCW

Park City Police host cornhole at City Park

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM MDT
David Prahl
/
Adobe Stock
Park City Police invite community members to play cornhole Saturday morning at City Park.

Park City Police want to play cornhole with the community this weekend.

It’s the second-annual “Triple C:” Community, Cops and Cornhole.

The games are just for fun, not a formal competition. But, there will be prizes and refreshments.

It’s happening Saturday at 11 a.m. at the City Park South Complex at 1354 Park Avenue, next to the skate park. Registration is at 10 a.m.

The police department hosts the event in partnership with Faith and Blue, a national interfaith organization intended to connect police with neighborhoods.

Park City Local News
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
