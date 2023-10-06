Sundance forming new strategic plan amid financial struggles

Sundance CEO Joana Vicente asked the city council to push back a March 1 deadline in the film festival’s event contract with Park City. That deadline automatically extends the film festival an additional year. The city council unanimously approved Sundance’s request, pushing the deadline to Oct. 1, 2024.

The institute said it needs time to examine all options as it looks to financially recover after the pandemic.

Councilmember Jeremy Rubell asked Vicente to clarify if the film festival plans to stay in Park City long-term.

“We’re asking all questions,” Vicente said in response. “In terms of when you go into a new strategic plan, you’re really charting the future. There’s been an amazing legacy of this festival that we built together. I mean, we’ve grown up with Park City, and we continue to think that nothing - absolutely nothing - replaces the incredible in-person experience. But we’re also understanding digital, how do we engage with audiences that are younger and maybe can’t come to Park City.”

Vicente said film festivals worldwide have struggled to bounce back financially in the wake of the pandemic.

Sundance went remote for two years due to COVID-19, and returned to Park City in January 2023. The event generates millions in sales tax for the city, and is a boon for area businesses.

Councilmember Ryan Dickey praised Sundance’s decision to be exclusively in-person for the first week of the 2024 festival.

“This partnership is really important to Park City,” Dickey said. “I think it’s a really important part of our brand.”

Councilmembers Becca Gerber, Jeremy Rubell, and Max Doilney each said they hope Sundance chooses to reside in Park City long-term. The festival has called Park City home since 1981.

Sundance’s contract with Park City expires in 2026. The city council is scheduled to review the plan for next year’s festival in November.