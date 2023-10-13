Park City Dine About offers discounts at local restaurants

People in Park City can dine at a discount for the next week thanks to the Park City Area Restaurant Association’s Dine About featuring over 30 local restaurants.

Eateries like Apres Pendry, Cafe Terigo, Deer Valley Cafe, Este Pizza, Pine Cone Ridge, Salt Box, and a variety of others in Park City proper and Kimball Junction are participating.

Deals include two-course lunches for $15, $25, or $30 per person, and three-course dinners for $30, $45, or $60 per person. Offers vary at each restaurant.

To see all participating restaurants, click here.

The Dine About runs through Sunday, Oct. 22.

For people looking to eat in Old Town, parking is free at the China Bridge garage off Main Street for the length of the promotion.