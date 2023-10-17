Parkites to see latest Bonanza Park concepts at Wednesday meeting

Park City is running two planning initiatives for Bonanza Park. One is focused on the entire neighborhood, which spans from the Snow Creek Plaza to Iron Horse, between Park Avenue and Prospector.

The other is a new visioning for the land purchased in 2017 for an arts district.

Wednesday’s event is the second of three community meetings about the planning process.

Park City Interim Planning Director Rebecca Ward said consultants will be looking to gather input on concept ideas based on resident survey data collected this summer.

“At 6 o’clock, the consultants will be presenting their different scenarios and possibilities for the neighborhood,” Ward said. “And then after the presentation up until 8 p.m., there will be activities that community members can weigh in on the different scenarios. The consultants will be there for one-on-one conversations to get feedback and to get the information that they need to move forward and draft a plan.”

Ward said some main themes emerged from the public feedback.

“What they’ve heard from the community is that this is a neighborhood for locals, but that this really lacks walkable and bikeable connections, and there’s an opportunity to create a neighborhood where moving through the neighborhood can be safer and more intuitive," she said. "Some of the other input that came out of the phase one process was that the community identified this as a neighborhood that could be the right place for density and building height.”

Regarding the 5-acre site at the intersection of Kearns and Bonanza, Ward said the public showed interest in a mixed-use development with arts and cultural elements.

The Bonanza Park meeting is at the Park City Library from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will also be posted online. The city is asking people to RSVP for the meeting at bonanzapark.com.