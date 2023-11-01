© 2023 KPCW

Sundance to honor Christopher Nolan at 40th film festival

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published November 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM MDT
The Sundance Institute will begin the 2023 film festival with storytelling awards to (L-R) Christopher Nolan, Maite Alberdi and Celine Song.
Sundance Institute
The Sundance Institute will begin the 2023 film festival with storytelling awards to (L-R) Christopher Nolan, Maite Alberdi and Celine Song.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival will open by honoring acclaimed director Christopher Nolan with a new storytelling award.

The Sundance Institute announced Nolan will receive the inaugural Trailblazer Award at the 2024 festival's opening night gala Jan. 18, 2024, marking the festival’s 40th anniversary.

Nolan is known for films from "Memento," which screened at Sundance in 2001, to this year’s “Oppenheimer.”

[WEB] "Presenting Memento at the Sundance Film Festival marked a pivotal moment in my career,” Nolan said. “This award is a full-circle moment and testament to the extraordinary influence of independent filmmaking."

Other coveted titles directed by Nolan include "The Dark Knight" trilogy, “Interstellar” and “Inception.”

Sundance will present two more awards at the gala, a major fundraising event for the Institute’s year-round programs.

The Vanguard Award for Fiction will go to Celine Song, director of "Past Lives.” Maite Alberdi, director of "The Eternal Memory," will be honored with the Vanguard Award for Nonfiction.

High Star Ranch will host the ceremony.

A link for more information and tickets is available at festival.sundance.org.
Summit County
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter