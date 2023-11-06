Ragnar race returning to Wasatch Back in June

Named after a 9th century Scandinavian king, Ragnar road races involve teams of 12 spanning a distance of around 200 miles. Runners trade off across 36 separate legs. Teams typically rent shuttle vans to get from point to point along the route.

The original Ragnar race began in Utah in 2004, starting in Logan and ending in Park City. In the years since, Ragnar has grown to host dozens of races throughout the country, including one near Zion National Park.

The Park City area race was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and will now return in 2024.

The Wasatch Back race, scheduled for June 6 and 7, will have the same route as in years past. Runners will start at Utah State University in Logan, travel through Snowbasin resort down through eastern Summit County, to the finish at Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Each runner will have to compete in three legs, with the longest going for nearly 21 miles total.

If that’s not enough, people can cut their teams to six, sharing more mileage to increase the challenge.

There are no cancellations for bad weather, and some runners will have to complete their legs during the middle of the night.

Early registration with lower fees is open for next summer’s race. Prices will go up Dec. 14.

A link to registration and the course map can be found here.