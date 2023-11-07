Park City Mountain parking reservations go live Wednesday

Advance reservations are required for the First Time, Main, and Silver King lots at Mountain Village from Dec. 9 through April 1. Reservations are free between Dec. 9 and 14, and will cost about $25 starting Dec. 15.

Parking reservations will be free throughout the season for any vehicle with four or more people. Additionally, reservations are not required after 1 p.m.

People can make reservations starting Wednesday at noon at parkatparkcitymountain.com.

The resort instituted parking reservations for the first time last winter, which city officials said eased traffic around town.

Parking at the Cabriolet lot in Canyons Village will remain free this winter. Park City Transit plans to run a direct bus from the Richardson Flat park and ride to Mountain Village starting Dec. 16.

Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said the resort plans to run lifts in Canyons Village and Mountain Village on opening day Nov. 17.

As of Tuesday, the resort has received 21 inches of snow since Oct. 1.