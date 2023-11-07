© 2023 KPCW

Park City Mountain parking reservations go live Wednesday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST
Park City Mountain parking
Matt Chi, Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain plans to open both base areas on Nov. 17.

Winter parking reservations at Park City Mountain are available starting at noon Wednesday.

Advance reservations are required for the First Time, Main, and Silver King lots at Mountain Village from Dec. 9 through April 1. Reservations are free between Dec. 9 and 14, and will cost about $25 starting Dec. 15.

Parking reservations will be free throughout the season for any vehicle with four or more people. Additionally, reservations are not required after 1 p.m.

People can make reservations starting Wednesday at noon at parkatparkcitymountain.com.

The resort instituted parking reservations for the first time last winter, which city officials said eased traffic around town.

Parking at the Cabriolet lot in Canyons Village will remain free this winter. Park City Transit plans to run a direct bus from the Richardson Flat park and ride to Mountain Village starting Dec. 16.

Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said the resort plans to run lifts in Canyons Village and Mountain Village on opening day Nov. 17.

As of Tuesday, the resort has received 21 inches of snow since Oct. 1.
Tags
Park City Park City Mountain
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta