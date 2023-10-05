Richardson Flat bus service to begin Dec. 16

Park City plans to run three separate bus routes out of the Richardson Flat park and ride near US 40, according to a staff report.

One will connect to the Deer Valley Snow Park base, with stops at Park City Heights and Iron Horse Drive. The Deer Valley bus will also make a stop at the Old Town Transit Center on its way back to Richardson Flat.

The second bus will service the Park City Mountain base, with stops at the high school and Park City Heights.

Both ski resort buses will run daily from 5:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. every 20 minutes beginning Dec. 16.

A third bus from Richardson Flat to Old Town will run only in the evenings. It will stop at Park City Heights, the high school, Iron Horse, and the Old Town Transit Center. It’s scheduled to run every 40 minutes from 6:15 p.m. to 11:05 p.m.

Service from Richardson Flat will end March 31. Both Park City Mountain and Deer Valley are each contributing $150,000 to the city for the bus service.