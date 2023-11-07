White Pine Touring Nordic Center to open Nov. 18

The White Pine Touring Nordic Center has operated on the Park City Golf Course for decades as part of a concessionaire agreement.

Nordic Center Director Richard Hodges said they plan to open the shop Saturday, Nov. 18.

“Whether the trails are open or not, I mean, you have to set a date sometime,” Hodges said. “And so we’ll open the shop for sure, if the trails aren’t open yet, we’ll run limited hours until the trails are open. And then we’ll be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week until April-ish.”

White Pine’s season lasted 144 days amid the massive snowfall last winter.

In total, the Nordic Center has nearly 22 kilometers of cross country ski trails. It also offers snowshoeing and fat tire biking, in addition to lessons, tours, and rental gear.

Cross country skiing has seen a boom in recent years, due to a mixture of variables, from the pandemic pushing people outside, to long lift lines at resorts.

“We see people that used to be an alpine skier and now physically it’s too demanding on the joints,” Hodges said. “A lot of crossover fitness skiers, a lot of people that just want to go out and play on the snow.”

Season passes are available for $350 and a transferable 10-punch pass goes for $195. Hodges said they sold around 800 season passes last year.

He recommended skiers carpool or use public transit because of limited parking.

Passes can be purchased at whitepinetouring.com or at White Pine’s store off Bonanza Drive.