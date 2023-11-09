Utah Rep. John Curtis reconsidering a run for U.S. Senate next year

Last month, Congressman John Curtis took a pass on running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Mitt Romney. Now, the Third District Republican may be close to making an about-face on that decision.

At the time, Curtis explained he would not run for Romney’s seat in 2024 because he did not want to “leave a commitment unfilled.” In a statement to The Salt Lake Tribune on Thursday, Curtis says that calculation has changed.

“The drumbeat from Utahns around the state asking me to reconsider my decision last month to stay out of the Senate race has been constant and consistent,” Curtis said. “These voices, getting louder and more organized, are increasingly difficult to ignore.

“Because so many Utahns have asked me to, I’m taking a fresh look. As part of that evaluation, I’m considering not only what is best for me and my family but what’s best for my current district and for our state. I’m counseling with friends, supporters, and my team.”

One of the factors behind Curtis’ apparent change of heart may be an ad that began airing on several Salt Lake City television stations this week from a newly formed political action committee (PAC) calling itself “Conservative Values for Utah.” The ads tout Curtis’ record in Congress and as Mayor of Provo. The ads end with the tagline, “Tell John Curtis Utah needs him to run for the U.S. Senate.” Political ad tracking firm Ad Impact says the group spent $89,000 on airtime for the ads.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.