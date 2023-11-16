© 2023 KPCW

Election Day is Nov. 21, early voting open now

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST
Signs advertise voting outside the Marsac Building in Old Town.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Early voting begins this week for Summit and Wasatch counties.

Park City voters will elect three city councilmembers this November. They can vote early at the Summit County Library at Kimball Junction or at the Summit County Clerk’s Office Nov. 16, 17, 18, and 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can drop mail-in ballots at nine locations around Summit County. A complete list of locations is available on Park City's website. If voters mail their ballots, envelopes must be postmarked on or before Monday, Nov. 20, to be counted.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 21, Park City residents can vote in person in Park City Council chambers from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Wasatch County, Heber City and Midway will each elect three new city councilmembers.

Early voting is available through Friday, Nov. 17. To vote in person, visit the county administration building between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Six drop boxes for mail-in ballots are stationed around the county. Visit the county website for a complete list.

Wasatch County residents can vote in person on Election Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the county government building.

To check if you are registered to vote, visit vote.utah.gov.
Park City Elections 2023
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
