Conservative influencer in critical condition after shooting at Utah Valley University

Kirk was visiting the Orem campus as part of his American Comeback Tour.

UVU says a single shot was fired toward Kirk. The Associated Press reports a shot was fired from the crowd at the campus’ Sorensen Center courtyard, hitting the 31-year-old in the side of the neck.

Kirk was rushed to Timpanogos Valley Hospital. Despite previous reports, CNN says the suspect is not in custody and the school remains on lockdown. Classes have also been cancelled.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that the bureau is closely monitoring the reports and that agents are headed to the scene.

Top officials including President Donald Trump and Utah Sen. Mike Lee commented about the shooting on X calling for prayers for Kirk.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/GqYC4QdhA1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2025

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also commented about the incident on X saying , “Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life.”

Cox said, “Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act.”

I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 10, 2025

The conservative influencer’s “Prove Me Wrong” videos have earned him a social media following with almost 7 million followers on Instagram and 7.3 million on Tiktok.

A post from the UVU Review says Kirk’s event on campus gathered divided opinions, with some students in support, some neutral and others starting an online petition asking the university to prevent Kirk from speaking on campus.

Many of the petition signers referenced Kirk’s past statements on civil rights as their reasons for opposing him speaking.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

