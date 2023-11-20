© 2023 KPCW

Police stop numerous drivers for excessive speeding on state Route 224

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM MST
Two calves cross state Route 224 in September after their mother was killed by a vehicle near Cutter Lane.
Andrea Buchanan
/
KPCW
Two calves cross state Route 224 in September after their mother was killed by a vehicle near Cutter Lane.

Park City Police have reported more than a dozen cases of excessive speeding on state Route 224 over the past two weeks.

According to Park City Police logs, four people were cited for driving at least 70 mph on state Route 224 in the past week. The speed limit on 224 is 45 mph, and decreases to 40 mph in Park City limits.

Officers also stopped eight other drivers for speeding on 224 last week. All but one were traveling above 60 mph.

The corridor by the McPolin Barn has long been a concern for wildlife advocates, who have called for more fencing along the road.

The Utah Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit on state Route 224 outside of city limits from 55 mph to 45 mph last year.

According to a 2019 UDOT study, 224 ranks fifth in the state for vehicle and wildlife crashes.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta