Park City’s Slamdance Film Festival announces 2024 lineup

The edgier version of Sundance returns to the Doubletree Yarrow Hotel in Park City in January 2024.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Carol Dysinger will kick off the event with her documentary “One Bullet.”

The total line up of 113 films includes 75 shorts, 32 feature films, and five episodics. The films hail from 20 countries including Afghanistan, Brazil, Germany, Greece, Iran, Israel, Japan, Norway, Palestine, and Russia among others.

The 2024 programming was selected from more than 9,000 submissions. All films selected in the narrative features and documentary features competition categories are directorial debuts without U.S. distribution, with budgets of less than $1 million.

On-site screenings and events will be in Park City and Salt Lake City from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, overlapping with the Sundance Film Festival. Online screenings will be available on the Slamdance Channel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28.

The festival is proud to announce 43% of this year’s films are from BIPOC creators and 43% are by female or non-binary filmmakers making 2024 the most diverse lineup in Slamdance history.

In-person festival passes range from $125 to $250. Virtual festival passes are available on the Slamdance Channel for $50.

The full film lineup can be found here.