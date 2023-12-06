The Sundance Film Festival releases the 2024 lineup

The 2024 Sundance slate includes 91 projects that came from more than 17,000 submissions, a record amount for the film festival.

Senior Programmer for Sundance, Basil Tsiokos explained how they narrowed the field.

“One of the really interesting things about how we program is, there are 12 or 13 of us, and for something to get into the festival and be one of the final films, all of us have watched it, whether we focus on documentaries or fiction,” Tsiokos said. “We all watch it, we all discuss it, we all debate it, and have conversations around why we think it makes sense to be part of the festival. So it's a really collaborative process in that way.”

Nearly all of the films are world premieres, and 40% of the program features first time directors.

“It's really important for us, and for people to understand, that the festival is a place of discovery,” Tsiokos said. “So we really love and make sure that a large majority of the program are discovered titles, films that have not sold yet that are available for distributors to pick up and get out into the world. But at the same time, we'd love to have returning filmmakers, we'd love to have film filmmakers with recognizable talent.”

A few recognizable names this year include Kristin Steward and Steven Yeun who both co-star in “Love Me,” which is entered in the U.S. dramatic competition.

Another notable name is Jesse Eisenberg who wrote, directed, and produced “A Real Pain,” which follows reunited cousins on a family history tour of Poland that takes an unexpected turn. Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin star in the film which was co-produced by Emma Stone.

In the U.S. Documentary Competition, the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo gets a full profile in “FRIDA,” which highlights Kahlo’s diary, letters, essays, and print interviews.

“Frida Kahlo film is fantastic, it has beautiful animation, it's by a documentary editor turned first time documentary filmmaker, director, and she's found a really beautiful new way of telling the Frida Kahlo story.”

And Director Steven Soderbergh returns to Sundance in the World Premiers category with “Presence,” which follows a family that moves into a suburban home and becomes convinced they’re not alone.

Sundance also features wider-range categories including the NEXT competition. Tsiokos explained, it’s a section for innovation.

“You'll find films that can be maybe hybrid films, and by that I mean documentaries that have fictional elements, or vice versa fiction films that have some documentary type storytelling devices in them.”

The Midnight category has everything from horror flicks to wild comedies and works that defy any genre. The popular horror film “Hereditary” first premiered at Sundance in this category in 2018.

“We love having a Midnight section that is really diverse, and diverse in terms of different kinds of things that could be viewed in that kind of late night setting,” Tsiokos said. “Technically, I don't think any of the films are going to start at midnight this year, but they are sort of intended for that kind of genre audience.”

Films in the category range from the horror film “In A Violent Nature,” directed by Chris Nash to the mystery/comedy film “It’s What’s Inside” directed by Greg Jardin.

The 40th Sundance Film Festival starts Jan. 18 with 19 films screening the first day, starting at noon.

Opening night will honor Sundance alum, Christopher Nolan, whose breakthrough film “Memento” received the festival’s screenwriting award in 2001. “Past Lives” filmmaker Celine Song, the breakout of the 39th festival, is also being honored.

Ticket packages are available for in-person and online screenings. Single film tickets go on sale Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.