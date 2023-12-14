Good Earth Markets acquire Fairweather Foods

Fairweather Natural Foods, located at 1270 Iron Horse Drive for three decades, has become Good Earth Market’s 7th location in Utah. Spencer Pettit, the vice present of marketing for Good Earth says the company, which was founded in 1973 in Provo, has been looking for an entrance into Park City.

“We wanted to do something that wouldn't cause more expansion in Park City,” Pettit said. “We don't need new construction, we didn't need to affect the dark sky at night. We just wanted to go with existing architecture. And so, it was just the absolute perfect situation that Jen was ready to move on and retire, keep a toe in the business. She's actually still there managing with us. But it made it so that we were able to come in and just have a place right here, closer to the heart of Park City and not out by the highways.”

Even with a Whole Foods and a Natural Grocers already in the Wasatch Back, as well as all grocery stores carrying organic produce, Pettit says the in-town location is a good one. Over the last couple of months, the market has tripled in size and the popular café with homemade soup and sandwiches will be expanded as well over time.

“We realize that the Fairweather brand is beloved here in Park City,” he said. “It would be foolish of us to put that away. So, we're keeping the Fairweather Café at Good Earth Markets Park City.”

The renovations and expansion have been done at night, allowing the store to remain open during construction.

“What was originally grocery and supplements is now exclusively dedicated to just supplements,” he said. “We've also expanded with sports nutrition. So, you'll be able to find protein powders and greens powders, and you know, all of those functional mushrooms and you know, all of those wonderful things that are available in these types of stores. The expansion now has a larger organic produce selection, and now has a larger dairy selection and snacks and other things like that.”

Good Earth Markets The market has tripled in size.

With a 50-year history of doing business in Utah, Pettit says they’re able to keep their prices competitive with the larger chains. For now, the hours will remain the same with expanded hours coming soon. And unlike the other six stores, the Park City market he says will be open on Sundays.

