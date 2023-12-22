Deer Valley skiing sold out for New Years, spinning lifts hour earlier

Somebody snagged the last single-day ticket in November, and Deer Valley announced Thursday reservations were booked up too.

No single-day lift tickets or Ikon Pass reservations are available from Dec. 27 through Jan. 1.

However, the resort plans to open earlier on those days, which could distribute skiers across the mountain more quickly. Lifts will run 8 a.m. until usual closing times.

Deer Valley spokesperson Christine Spinkston says there are still a few multi-day passes available, but expect them to go quickly.

“I don't want to get people's hopes up too much, but of course we are doing that snow dance. And if we do get more snow, or if current reservation holders change their plans, there is a chance that more reservations will open up,” she said.

This is the first season Deer Valley is requiring reservations for Ikon passholders, with the goal of reducing mountain crowding and lift lines. Ikon holders get seven days of skiing at Deer Valley.

“The reservations will definitely be a great guide for what we can expect in terms of guest attendance each day,” Spinkston said.