Park City asks residents to name new snow groomer

Funding from the Summit County RAP Tax Grant helped to purchase the new groomer, a PistenBully 100. Throughout the winter, it will be used to maintain trails near Round Valley, Bonanza and nearby locations.

Now the city is asking residents to help name the new machine. Locals have until Jan. 8, 2024, to submit up to two unique names. Park City encourages submissions to take inspiration from the city’s history and culture. An individual’s name or a business name will not be accepted.

Participants can submit entries here.

A judging committee will determine the top submissions based on creativity and relevance to winter sports culture and Park City on Jan. 9, 2024. Those top submissions will then be showcased so the public can choose their favorite.

The winning name will be announced on Jan. 24, 2024, and the new snow groomer will get a decal to show off its name.