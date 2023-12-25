© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City asks residents to name new snow groomer

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published December 25, 2023 at 9:58 AM MST
Help name Park City's new snow groomer, a PistenBully 100.
Park City
/
Facebook
Help name Park City's new snow groomer, a PistenBully 100.

Park City Municipal has a new snow groomer, and Parkites can help name it.

Funding from the Summit County RAP Tax Grant helped to purchase the new groomer, a PistenBully 100. Throughout the winter, it will be used to maintain trails near Round Valley, Bonanza and nearby locations.

Now the city is asking residents to help name the new machine. Locals have until Jan. 8, 2024, to submit up to two unique names. Park City encourages submissions to take inspiration from the city’s history and culture. An individual’s name or a business name will not be accepted.

Participants can submit entries here.

A judging committee will determine the top submissions based on creativity and relevance to winter sports culture and Park City on Jan. 9, 2024. Those top submissions will then be showcased so the public can choose their favorite.

The winning name will be announced on Jan. 24, 2024, and the new snow groomer will get a decal to show off its name.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller