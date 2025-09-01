‘C Street,’ central Heber zoning set for council discussion this week

The agenda includes the proposed “C Street” pedestrian alley and the Central Heber Overlay Zone

City leaders pitched the C Street idea last year to create a walkable pathway parallel to Main Street.

The name is a nod to Heber C. Kimball, one of the original leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This week, councilmembers will talk more about the idea during their work session at 4 p.m.

City planners are proposing a new overlay zone for the two blocks between Center Street and 200 South. It would include architectural standards, a parking strategy and a plan to protect historic buildings.

The city may also request proposals for the design of those two blocks.

C Street isn’t the only overlay zone on Tuesday’s agenda: councilmembers will also refine the Central Heber Overlay Zone , which targets the neighborhoods east and west of Main Street.

That zone is intended to promote infill density, like breaking one large residential lot into two smaller ones. City leaders have said they hope to add more of the “missing middle” housing in downtown Heber.

The Central Heber Overlay Zone is on the agenda for the work session and the regular session. Depending on progress made during the meeting, councilmembers could vote to adopt the plans.

For an agenda and a link to attend online, visit the city website.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.