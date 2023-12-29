© 2023 KPCW

New Park City councilors to be sworn-in Wednesday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 29, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST
Left to right: Bill Ciraco, Ryan Dickey, Ed Parigian.
Park City Municipal
Left to right: Bill Ciraco, Ryan Dickey, Ed Parigian.

Two new residents will officially join the Park City Council Wednesday.

Park City is holding a swearing-in ceremony for Ed Parigian, Bill Ciraco, and incumbent Ryan Dickey Wednesday afternoon.

Dickey, who won a majority of votes in November’s election, has already spent two years on the city council. He was appointed to fill the seat of Nann Worel after she was elected mayor in 2021.

Parigian and Ciraco are both newcomers to the council. During the race, Parigian campaigned on community values, while Ciraco focused on bold transportation solutions.

The mayor will swear in the trio at Bob Wells Plaza off Swede Alley Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The event will be entirely outside, and warm drinks and winter treats will be served. The public is invited to attend.
Park City Park City Council
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
