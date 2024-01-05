Park City attorney gets year in jail for sexual assault, incest

Wrona will register as a sex offender, now that he’s convicted of incest and forcible sexual abuse.

The disgraced Park City attorney avoids prison and will serve a year at the Summit County jail. Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik also included a protective order in his sentence.

Wrona will not be allowed to contact his daughter for the rest of his life, himself or through a third party.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office originally charged him with a first degree felony in 2022 for allegedly raping his adult biological daughter.

The reduced charges in the plea deal are third and second degree felonies, and by pleading to the sex abuse charge, Wrona admits he initiated nonconsensual sexual contact.

Prosecutors and the survivor’s attorney say she supported the plea agreement.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.