Parkites asked to vote for new snow groomer name

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published January 10, 2024 at 12:35 PM MST
Park City
/
Facebook
Park City's new snow groomer, a PistenBully 100. Vote for one of the final five name options.

Park City’s new snow groomer needs a name. And now the final five options are up for a vote.

Park City Municipal purchased a new snow groomer in December, a PistenBully 100, and Parkites submitted almost 150 name options for the new equipment. Now, the city has chosen the final five and has asked residents to vote for their favorite.

The names are "Rosy B." or Rosy Bully, "'Roy" as in corduroy, "Snow Mater," "Tilly” and "Tommy-Knocker."

Heinrich Deters from Park City Municipal said Park City and Mountain Trails Foundation employees served as judges to select the final options.

“We use this equipment quite often, you know, we eloquently refer to a lot of our equipment," Deters said. "We thought it would be a great opportunity to do this naming policy and it would be a name that we would utilize.”

The names earned points for creativity and their relevance to winter sports culture and Park City.

The Parkite who submitted “Rosy B.” said Rosy is for the color of the groomer and for “the dawn light she greets every morning.” The “B.” is for Bully since the snow groomer is a PistenBully.

Two submissions requested the name Corduroy, an ode to Deer Valley’s famed corduroy slopes.

The judges chose “Snow Mater” as a play on the character Tow Mater from the kids’ movie “Cars.” And Deters said the name Tilly comes from the tiller on the snow groomer.

Tommy-Knocker made it to the final five for a different reason.

“Tommy Knocker, that was one that has some mining history references associated to it," Deters said. "So it really tied in sort of the Park City to historic mining legacy.”

The link to vote for the names is here. The winner will be announced Jan. 24. Park City Municipal will then install a decal on the groomer to show off its new moniker.
