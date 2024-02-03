Park City’s Try Transit Week encourages ridership with cash prizes

Park City Transit, Ride On and other community partners are hosting a week of events and virtual challenges to encourage people to use public transportation.

The program begins Monday with a virtual event that spans the whole week. Parkites can log transit, carpool and biking trips on the Ride On website or the Commute Tracker app for a chance to win prizes.

Residents can also participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the week. Riders can win prizes for scanning QR codes at six major bus stops. Four scans enters you to win one of 40 $15 gift cards. Each scan also enters you to win a grand prize. First grand prize is a Ride On Yeti, a longboard and $200. Second grand prize is a Ride On Yeti and $125. Third grand prize is a Ride One Yeti and $75.

Tuesday is rider appreciation day. Participants can take a scenic ride to Deer Valley Resort and Canyons Village where they can get free coffee and snacks.

Wednesday riders can meet Mayor Nann Worel and other city councilmembers at Old Town Transit Center from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. There will be coffee, bagels and live music.

On Thursday, preschoolers and toddlers will have a story time at the Park City Library and then get on the bus to learn about transit and participate in a scavenger hunt.

Friday at Richardson Flat Park-and-Ride there will be free apple cider, snacks and music from 9 to 11 a.m.

Saturday is the last day of Try Transit Week. Participants need to have all trips logged for the chance to win rewards.