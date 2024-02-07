© 2024 KPCW

New Deer Valley fire station includes weight room, expanded kitchen, first-ever pole

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 7, 2024 at 12:52 PM MST
The new Park City Fire District Station 34 in upper Deer Valley.
Parker Malatesta
The new Park City Fire District Station 34 in upper Deer Valley.

Park City firefighters and paramedics have a new home in Silver Lake.

Since it opened in 1984, Park Fire District Station 34 on Royal Street has been surrounded by continuous development in Silver Lake. The fire district now has a sleek, modern building to match the luxury condos and hotels that surround Deer Valley Resort.

In 1989 Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti started his career at Station 34.

“We’ve had some really, really significant fires up here over the years,” Zanetti said. “This location is primo. There is no better location to serve the people up here.”

The fire district’s administrative control board approved $4 million for the station upgrade in 2021 and taxes didn’t increase to pay for it.

Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti speaks during an open house Tuesday.
1 of 9  — IMG_3546.jpg
Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti speaks during an open house Tuesday.
Parker Malatesta
Kitchen.
2 of 9  — IMG_3547.jpg
Kitchen.
Parker Malatesta
Gym.
3 of 9  — IMG_3551.jpg
Gym.
Parker Malatesta
Patio views (grill not pictured).
4 of 9  — IMG_3559.jpg
Patio views (grill not pictured).
Parker Malatesta
Living quarters.
5 of 9  — IMG_3552.jpg
Living quarters.
Parker Malatesta
The new pole includes a protection gate.
6 of 9  — IMG_3553.jpg
The new pole includes a protection gate.
Parker Malatesta
A portal has to be opened before sliding down.
7 of 9  — IMG_3554.jpg
A portal has to be opened before sliding down.
Parker Malatesta
The drop down to the truck bay.
8 of 9  — IMG_3556.JPG
The drop down to the truck bay.
Parker Malatesta
The old Station 34 sign hangs in the stairwell.
9 of 9  — IMG_3562.jpg
The old Station 34 sign hangs in the stairwell.
Parker Malatesta

The station had to find a temporary location while the new facility was built. The fire district tapped Salt Lake City-based Wheelhaus to develop tiny homes for firefighters on the Mine Bench to serve as a short-term headquarters. Those homes have since been sold to the city for workforce housing. Zanetti emphasized response times for the station, which primarily serves upper Deer Valley and Empire Canyon, weren’t impacted during construction.

Captain Brandon Moore, who’s assigned to Station 34, said he’s most excited about the station’s new kitchen.

“We’re a family up here,” Moore said. “Everyone can cook for each other, and we can kind of have a place to sit and talk and everything like that. Having this bigger kitchen has actually kind of made a huge difference with the crew dynamics, with kind of how the flow is between shift changes and everything. So it’s been a really good change.”

Other improvements include three bays for trucks, a new workout room, and additional bedrooms for increased staffing. Zanetti also pointed out the fire district’s first-ever pole, a key addition for the station that’s built on less than one acre.

“Some will say they’re out of favor, so to speak, because you want to build a one level fire station and just have everything focused around quick access in response to the bay area," the chief said. "We needed a second means of egress from this building, and we didn’t have any more room.”

The new station was completed in December and staffed five firefighters as of February 2024.
Park City Park City Fire District
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta
