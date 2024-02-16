Park City Institute announces concert lineup at Canyons this summer

The Park City Institute will return to Canyons at Park City Mountain this summer to welcome concert crowds.

The institute’s executive director, Ember Conley, said artists include acts from the ‘60s all the way up to more modern bands. The lineup was revealed Thursday, Feb. 15.

“We have some singers and some bands that are definitely ‘80s representatives – Starship with Mickey Thomas and Taylor Dayne,” she said. “I cannot wait for that concert.”

On the rock side, there will also be a Chicago and Boston collaborative concert in July, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will stop in Park City in August as part of its farewell tour.

Conley said PCI invited a range of genres to round out the summer series.

“We were really intentional this year about our programming, trying to have a diversified experience that lots of people can enjoy,” she said. “We have two big county singers coming in, Randy Houser and Josh Turner.”

For younger crowds, Conley said the institute booked Spoon and Ali and AJ. Americana group Blitzen Trapper, ‘80s pop band UB40 and British singer Maxi Priest will take the stage this summer as well.

Seating for summer concerts includes over 500 reserved seats and room for thousands to find a spot on the lawn. Visitors will be able to park at the Cabriolet lot and ride the lift to the plaza for the concerts.

More details about the summer season will be available soon from the Park City Institute.