Park City Police and Christian Center team up to help man find his way home

Matt Melville is the director of programs at the Christian Center. He said the man, known only as Elijah, was left in a bad spot after he was dismissed from his job in Duchesne, Utah, without notice.

Elijah moved to Duchesne specifically to work as a mason. However, Melville said after only two weeks, Elijah was dismissed without cause. Displaced, Melville said Elijah had a friend drive him to the nearest city with services for people experiencing homelessness: Park City. The friend dropped off Elijah at a convenience store on Park Avenue.

“He literally showed up at that 7-Eleven in sandals," Melvill said. "And we all know how cold it is.”

That’s where Park City Police homeless liaison officer Jackie Bittner connected with him. Turns out, they’re both from New Jersey. She got the Christian Center involved.

“He immediately hit it off with all of our staff members here," Melvill said. "Just an engaging person, very, very positive even though he'd had some bad luck.”

Melville said they first helped Elijah get some winter boots. Melville said the center did look for ways for Elijah to stay in Park City, but there’s a lack of housing. Instead, the center purchased a bus ticket for him to go back home. Melville said they also took Elijah to the food pantry to stock up for his trip home to New Jersey.

“He really was so happy with the welcoming people we have in Park City, to the point where he really didn't want to leave and go back home," Melville said. "He's like, ‘This is such a nice place to be,’ but he knew he needed to go back, settle everything in New Jersey.”

Melville said the partnership with the police and community donations to the Christian Center and food pantry are what made the support for Elijah possible.