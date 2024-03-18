Park City Mountain extends ski season

The resort added eight extra days to spin lifts through April 22 with a slew of spring festivities. The free Spring Concert Series at Canyons Village is every Saturday now through April 13.

And the annual pond skimming competition returns to the Eagle Super Pond at the base of the Eagle lift April 6. Skiers and riders 18 and older can try their luck. Registration is required and spots are limited.

More information can be found on the Park City Mountain events calendar.

Snowbasin Resort also announced it will extend its season. Previously scheduled to close April 14, the resort near Ogden is now open through April 28.

Additional resort closing dates can be found here.

Dates are subject to change depending on weather and snow conditions.