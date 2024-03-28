Park City Recreation earns state recognition for cardboard sled derby

The Utah Recreation and Parks Association has acknowledged Park City Recreation’s great work; the recreation team won the Outstanding Special Event of the Year award for a now-annual cardboard sled derby.

Recreation coordinators Lauren Wall and Spencer Madanay created the derby in 2023 and wanted it to become and annual event like the cardboard boat race. Wall said almost 60 teams signed up for the inaugural derby with sleds made using only cardboard, duct tape, string and paint.

“It really exploded for our first year of running it," Wall said. "So it feels great to be recognized.”

There weren’t as many teams this year, but participants still went all out with Harry Potter and Wales-themed sleds. Event awards included most creative, farthest sled, fastest sled, judge’s choice and best wipeout. There was also a raffle with Skullcandy merchandise.

“It's just a great event to get kids and adults excited about, you know, being creative and putting something together with their friends, and really just showing it off and kind of going all out with their costumes and everything else,” Wall said.

Park City Recreation will host the cardboard sled derby again next year.