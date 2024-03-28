Richardson Flat bus service to ski resorts ends Sunday

For the first time this winter, Park City buses ran from the Richardson Flat park and ride directly to Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort.

Those routes will end Sunday [Web: March 31]. However, the 6 Silver bus will continue to run between Richardson Flat and Old Town every 40 minutes between 6:45 a.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Park City Transit Service Planner Scott Burningham said the other big change with the spring schedule is bus frequency.

“Between about 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the wintertime, most of the routes go to a 20-minute frequency,” Burningham said. “With this change, we’ll be dropping that 20-minute frequency and they’ll be running 30-minute frequencies all day, except for the 10 White, which will remain on the same schedule as the winter.”

Hours for the 4 Orange and 9 Purple servicing Silver Lake and the Montage will also be reduced, running from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park City will be handing off the 10 White Express, which runs between Kimball Junction and Old Town, to High Valley Transit on April 28. The route will remain the same, but buses will start an hour earlier at 6 a.m.

That’s saving Park City over $2 million, which will be reinvested in other routes this spring.

“The 3 Blue and 50 Teal did not run last spring, summer, fall,” Burningham said. “We are keeping those routes running… so that’s one of the big differences that we’re using that funding for, is keeping those services going.”

The new schedule runs until December, when the city changes to a winter schedule.

Riders can download the myStop app (iOS, Android) to track Park City buses in real time. More information about the spring schedule can be found here.