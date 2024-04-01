Park City building two new trailheads near McPolin Barn

Park City’s Trails and Open Space Department is developing plans to build two new trailheads along the Farm and McLeod Creek trails near state Route 224.

One would be established on the south side of Meadows Drive adjacent to the Farm Trail, offering 19 parking spaces.

Under the city’s plan, the trailhead would be separated from the roadway, allowing users to pull in, back out, and prepare outside of active traffic.

Park City Municipal The design concept for the trailhead along the Farm Trail.

The second trailhead would be located on the other side of S.R. 224 close to the McLeod Creek Trail. It would have 11 spaces.

Both trailheads would also include one ADA stall, kiosks with maps, and dog waste stations. Additionally, the city plans to plow both parking lots during the winter.

The city council and planning commission still need to sign off on the project, but construction is scheduled to be completed this spring.