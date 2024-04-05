Park City billionaire files second lawsuit against neighbors

Prince says a rock wall crosses the property line between the lot he bought in March and the lot next door, which belongs to Eric and Susan Hermann. The Cloudflare CEO filed the lawsuit Friday, claiming the wall illegally encroaches on his property.

Last month Prince sued the Hermanns over the behavior of their Burnese Mountain dogs on a trail which is adjacent to both their homes.

1 of 2 — imagejpeg_0.JPG Eric Hermann told KPCW that cameras were installed along the trail after the first legal complaint was filed. Eric Hermann 2 of 2 — imagejpeg_1.JPG Eric Hermann

Attorney Bruce Baird, who represents Prince, called the rock wall lawsuit a “simple property dispute.”

But Eric Hermann claims the two lawsuits are an act of retaliation. The Hermanns and eight other Old Town neighbors have appealed the construction plans for Prince’s proposed home overlooking Old Town.

Eric Hermann sent the following statement to KPCW Friday:

"Last month, we and 8 co-appellants filed an appeal against the approval of Matthew Prince’s massive “mansion” in Old Town. Within days, he filed a civil complaint against our dogs and installed video cameras on the easement across his property to the trail system. Now, he has just purchased a multi-million dollar vacant lot next to us and today filed (no joke) a civil complaint about a rock wall which allegedly encroaches on his new property by… several inches for maybe 6 feet. (The wall has not been touched since we have owned the property and we had no idea until today about a possible multi-inch encroachment.) Does anyone see a connection between this and the appeal? We have lived in peace with our neighbors since we purchased our home in 2006. The level of harassment we are now experiencing is astonishing."

The neighborhood appeal of Prince’s home is set for review by Park City’s three member appeal panel on April 30.

Matthew Prince and his wife Tatiana own The Park Record.