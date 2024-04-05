Park City officials exploring new City Hall location

The Park City Council expressed interest in exploring new locations for City Hall during a discussion at its meeting Thursday.

Council member Bill Ciraco said city employees are packed in tight working at the historic Marsac School in Old Town.

“In the context of wanting to provide the best workplace for our staff here, I’d be inclined to have the conversation about the bigger picture, maybe what the future holds or should hold,” Ciraco said. “In an effort to be as fiscally responsible as can be when we do this, I think we need to look at currently owned city inventory - city property - as a potential new site, wherever it may be… I feel like maybe we should move on this sooner rather than later. If we don’t have enough space, where can we have enough space? And how can we make that happen?”

Council member Jeremy Rubell agreed that the city should evaluate options. Rubell asked staff to analyze the cost of what a potential City Hall move could look like at different locations.

“That could be helpful,” Rubell said. “And then from that choose your own adventure, we could say, ‘well that doesn’t make a lot of sense.’ Or ‘actually let’s explore that further.’”

Council member Tana Toly said she doesn’t want the city to move out completely.

“This is a very legacy building,” Toly said. “There’s a lot of emotion in the community about this building, and I just want to be very careful that we don’t start on a conversation that starts with - we want to just move city staff out of here completely.”

Council member Ed Parigian mentioned the Gordo property along state Route 248 and the public works building on Iron Horse Drive as potential sites. Parigian also asked to see price estimates.

“This is a good time I think to make some big, long-term moves,” Parigian said.

Separate from the search for a new home, the city is moving forward with two projects at City Hall: a gender neutral restroom on the third floor, and an ADA-approved ramp to the dias in council chambers.