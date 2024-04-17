2024 Park City Song Summit releases lineup, moves event to August

The Park City Song Summit is an annual festival with live music, wellness activities and songwriting labs. The summit is usually in September, but founder Ben Anderson said, after local requests, he moved it to August 15 through 17.

“We had heard from a lot of people, ‘Please, please could we do it a little earlier?’ Because kids are returning to school and a lot of folks travel for that last day of summer, Labor Day weekend, and are not really ready to come back for a multi-day event,” Anderson said.

The date change also allows more artists to attend as it’s easier to travel to Park City during summer touring plans.

The summit has released the lineup and schedule, which includes performances by American singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples, American singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff and rock band My Morning Jacket. Anderson said more performers will be confirmed soon.

“We always like to have a couple of surprises in our back pocket," he said. "So be on the lookout for that as we go through the summer.”

Tickets for the three-day event are now available and Anderson said sales are off to a great start.

“We more than doubled our ticket sales from last year and quadrupled our ticket sales on day one from two years ago,” he said.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the More Than Music Foundation, which supports musicians and music enthusiasts. It will be renamed the Song Summit Foundation this year. Anderson said over a quarter million dollars was raised for the foundation last year.

The foundation helps put on various labs and a wellness village with free activities during the summit. This year labs will include “abolishing gender norms in the brass section” and “treatments for pushing it too hard.”

Those interested in volunteering during the summit can find more information at KPCW.org.