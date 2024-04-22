Construction on Park City's Main Street continues

Fifth Street, near 501 on Main and Rocky Mountain Chocolate, will be closed through Tuesday.

Traffic will be allowed one-way down Main Street, or north.

The first phase of Main Street’s Water Project is expected to end July 1.

Crews will also be repairing the bridge over lower Main Street at Deer Valley Drive and Ninth Street through Thursday, April 25.

There will be no access to Lower Main from Deer Valley Drive and limited access to Marriott Summit Watch from Deer Valley Drive.