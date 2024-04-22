© 2024 KPCW

Construction on Park City's Main Street continues

KPCW
Published April 22, 2024 at 4:12 PM MDT
Crews working on Park City's Main Street to replace the water line, April 2024.
KPCW
Crews working on Park City's Main Street to replace the water line, April 2024.

Crews are installing the new water main along Park City’s Main Street at Fifth Street this week.

Fifth Street, near 501 on Main and Rocky Mountain Chocolate, will be closed through Tuesday.

Traffic will be allowed one-way down Main Street, or north.

The first phase of Main Street’s Water Project is expected to end July 1.

Crews will also be repairing the bridge over lower Main Street at Deer Valley Drive and Ninth Street through Thursday, April 25.

There will be no access to Lower Main from Deer Valley Drive and limited access to Marriott Summit Watch from Deer Valley Drive.
