Storm to roll through Park City and Heber this weekend

The National Weather Service reports snow will begin Friday and continue until Sunday, accumulating six to 12 inches in the mountains above 8,000 feet.

However, ABC 4 meteorologist Thomas Geboy said Park City could get a bit of snow Friday night.

“With the overnight low dropping to 34 degrees in Park City, there is going to be a chance that we could see a wintry mix or even briefly times of snow,” he said.

The Heber and Park City areas will see showers Friday afternoon and possibly a thunderstorm. On Saturday, there is an 80% chance of precipitation in Park City and a 70% chance in Heber. Geboy said the storm system will begin to exit Saturday night into Sunday, but there will be moisture left behind. That means rain will likely continue in Heber and Park City Sunday, with thunder also possible.