Committee for the Games positive about IOC recommendation ahead of July announcement

Karl Stoss, head of the Future Host Commission, cited the strong partnership between the IOC and Salt Lake as a key to success saying together they would approach the 2034 games in a new way.

That new approach includes deeper dialogue between partners and connecting to the community.

Salt Lake Committee for the Games Board Chair Catherine Raney Norman emphasized the positive impact sport can have on communities. She cited a recent study that found 40% of children who participate in sports have higher grades and can be the catalyst for greater community impact.

The IOC visitors who toured each venue saw those benefits in the athletes and local coaches they met with.

The Future Host Commission is expected to make a recommendation at the IOC board meeting June 12 through 14. The Executive Board members are expected to decide whether to award Salt Lake City the 2034 Winter Games on July 24 in Paris.